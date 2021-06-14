Two hospitalized after being hit vehicle in Cambridge: WRPS

Waterloo regional police are investigating after two people were hit by a vehicle in Cambridge Sunday evening.

Officials say the incident happened just after 7 p.m. at the intersection of Ainslie and Main Streets in Galt.

Police confirm a child and 50-year-old man were taken to an out-of-region hospital with undetermined injuries.

The 21-year-old driver of the car was not hurt.

Ainslie Street North was closed from approximately two hours for the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to contact the traffic services unit.