Two hospitalized after fire at Kitchener business

Two people were taken to hospital with unknown injuries after a fire at a Kitchener business on Friday.

Crews were called to the business on Manitou Drive around 11:40 a.m. Officials said the fire started in a machine in the facility. The company creates castings for the oil and gas industry and there was an issue with a machine during the cooling process.

The fire was contained to that machine.

Fire crews and the Ministry of Labour were both called to the scene to investigate.

Work can resume at the facility once the investigation is complete.

On scene at a business near Manitou Drive in Kitchener for reports of a fire.



The building has been evacuated.



Please avoid the area.



More information will be released when available. pic.twitter.com/9OGRIOzHek