Two hospitalized after vehicle crashes into parked cars on River Road: WRPS
CTVNewsKitchener.ca Digital Content Producer
Katherine Hill
Two people were hospitalized with serious injuries after a vehicle collided with two parked cars on River Road East in Kitchener on Tuesday morning.
Officers were called to the crash around 2 a.m. In a news release, officials said a 30-year-old man was driving a Mazda M3 and hit two parked cars, resulting in significant damage.
The driver and his 33-year-old passenger were both taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
The road was closed for several hours while police investigated.
Officials said they're investigating both speed and alcohol as possible factors in the crash.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
