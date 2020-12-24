Two people are in hospital, one with life-threatening injuries, following a two-vehicle crash near Wawanesa, Man., early Thursday morning.

Brandon RCMP responded to the crash at 1:10 a.m. on Highway 340 in the RM of Oakland-Wawanesa, just north of Wawanesa. Two vehicles collided on the highway.

The driver of one of the vehicles, a 43-year-old man from the RM of Oakland-Wawanesa, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The other driver involved, a 28-year-old woman from Shilo, was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

The two drivers were the only occupants of their vehicles.

RCMP continue to investigate.