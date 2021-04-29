Two hospitalized in serious crash near Minto

Provincial police responded to a serious collision south of Minto on Thursday afternoon.

The OPP tweeted about the crash around 1:45 p.m. They said it happened on Wellington Road 109.

A portion of the road was closed while police investigate.

Officials said a pick-up truck and SUV collided head-on. One driver was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries and the other was transported to a trauma centre in Hamilton with serious injuries.

Ornge Air Ambulance officials confirmed they were asked to pick up a patient following the crash, but said they weren't able to respond due to the weather.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

#WellingtonOPP and @mintofiredept are on scene of a serious collision on Wellington Road 109 south of #Harriston @TownofMinto . County Rd 109 is closed between 6th Line and Beehive Lane ^km pic.twitter.com/lSWnmuMVNd