Two house fires deemed arson: Regina fire

Regina Fire & Protective Services (RFPS) says two house fires that occurred last week were intentionally set.

According to a press release, RFPS responded to four separate fires on June 29 between 12:30 a.m. and 5 a.m. Two were garage fires in North Central, one was a house fire in the same neighbourhood, and the fourth was a house fire in Heritage.

RFPS said it has determined the two house fires were set intentionally, while the two garage fires are still under investigation.

Regina fire chief Layne Jackson said they have seen an increase in “intentionally set fire behaviour” in the past few months, and urged residents to do what they can to keep their properties safe.

RFPS said property owners should keep roll-out bins in a secure location on their property, use lights to illuminate backyards, lock back gates and keep combustible material – like lumber or mattresses – away from the perimeter of the property.