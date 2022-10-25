Two hurt in Maley Drive crash, Sudbury police say driver fled the scene

Greater Sudbury police say a 45-year-old suspect was arrested early Tuesday morning in the bush off of the Maley Drive extension after fleeing a single-vehicle collision.

The suspect is now facing impaired driving charges among several other accusations.

Police were called just before 11:25 p.m. to the scene of a single-vehicle collision involving a black Ford F-150 in the area of a Maley Drive ramp heading east off Notre Dame Avenue.

“Upon arrival, officers located two passengers in the vehicle who had sustained injuries as a result of the collision,” police said in a news release Tuesday.

A 39-year-old man was transported to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries, while the other passenger, a 19-year-old man, was also taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The suspect was located thanks to the canine unit about 12:30 a.m.

“Upon speaking with the man, officers detected signs of impairment,” police said.

He is now charged with numerous offences, including impaired driving, dangerous driving causing bodily harm, failing to stop at the scene of an accident, driving while suspended, having open liquor in the vehicle and failing to comply with a release order.

The accused was held in police custody pending a bail hearing.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Greater Sudbury Police Service at 705-675-9171 or Crime Stoppers.