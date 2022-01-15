Two ice fishing locations open at Grand River Parks

After a stretch of below freezing temperatures, the Grand River Conservation Authority announced two ice fishing locations have been opened to the public.

Ice fishing is open at both Guelph Lake in Guelph and Belwood Lake in Wellington County.

The conservation authority adds ice fishing is not open at either Pinehurst Lake or Shade's Mills, as conditions are not yet safe enough to venture on the ice.

The Grand River Conservation authority says Guelph Lake is open for day use from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Belwood Lake is open for day use from dawn until dusk.

More information on park hours and activities can be found on the Grand River Conservation Authority website.

Two locations now open for ice fishing ��

Ice at Belwood Lake and Guelph Lake are now at safe levels -- come drop a line!

NOTE: Conditions are NOT yet safe at Shade's Mills or Pinehurst Lake. For everyone's safety please don't venture out on the ice.https://t.co/Sro9HupX3l pic.twitter.com/6tb32uPjEt