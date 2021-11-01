Two impaired driving arrests on Halloween in Owen Sound

Owen Sound Police arrest two people for impaired driving on Halloween.

The first arrest was made just before 6 pm on Sunday after police said they were notified that two people were passed out in a vehicle on the 100 block of 11th Street West in Owen Sound.

According to the report, when police arrived, they found a man and woman inside the car along with suspected meth, fentanyl and drug paraphernalia.

Police say the 40-year-old Thornbury man was arrested for impaired driving and taken into custody but was released with a court date later this month.

The man was also wanted on two outstanding warrants and had a suspended driver's license, according to police.

The second arrest came two hours later when officers responded to a crash at the intersection of 9th Avenue and 8th Street East in Owen Sound.

According to police, their investigation found that a 68-year-old Owen Sound man went through a red light and collided with a crossing vehicle.

Police say no one was injured in the collision.

The driver later failed a roadside breath test and was arrested and taken into police custody, police say.

The man has been charged with impaired driving along with cannabis-related charges. He is scheduled to appear in court later this month.