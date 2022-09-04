Two in hospital after shooting at Vaughan lounge

Two men are in hospital following an overnight double shooting at a lounge in Vaughan.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. on Langstaff Road, just east of Weston Road.

Two men – ages 38 and 25 – were shot inside 2020 Restaurant and Lounge in the plaza, York Regional Police said. Both sustained gunshot wounds and were transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Surveillance footage from the area viewed by CP24 shows dozens of patrons streaming out of the venue following the shooting, some of them running and tripping.

It is not yet clear what led to the shooting.

“Investigators believe this incident was isolated and there is no threat to public safety,” police said in a news release. “There were several potential witnesses at the lounge and investigators are urging them to come forward to speak with police.”

Detectives are still trying to find more surveillance video and will be canvassing the area today. They are urging anyone with information to contact investigators.

There is no information so far about possible suspects.

- With files from CP24 Reporter Beatrice Vaisman