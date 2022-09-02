Two in hospital with non-life threatening injuries following crash on N.S. highway

Two people are in hospital with non-life threatening injuries following a single-vehicle crash in Halifax Friday morning.

Emergency crews responded to the crash on the Highway 102 exit ramp to Dunbrack Street just after 9 a.m.

Officials say the vehicle hit a pole, before landing on its side.

The exit ramp was closed for about an hour, but has since reopened.

Traffic at a standstill on Dunbrack exit off of Hwy 102 inbound, after vehicle rollover. Emergency crews on scene.@CTVAtlantic @Move100Halifax @VirginRadioHali pic.twitter.com/MZMcbJqbXk