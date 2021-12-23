Two incidents of sextortion in 24 hours, according to South Simcoe Police

South Simcoe Police say they've received two reports about sextortion scams in the past 24 hours.

In both incidents, the victims called police and did not pay the scammers.

Sextortion occurs when someone you've met online persuades you to take explicit images or perform a sexual act during an online video chat. The suspect will usually threaten to post the videos or images publicly if the victim doesn't pay or provide more sexual content.

Police are encouraging parents to be aware of these scams and to talk to their children about internet safety.