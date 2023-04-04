Two individuals assaulted by three suspects in Waterloo: WRPS

The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) is investigating reports of an assault that they say took place in Waterloo on Monday.

According to a news release, two individuals were walking in the area of Weber Street North and High Street at around 9:45 p.m.

Police said they were confronted by three unknown people and assaulted with a blunt object.

Police said the victims were transported to a local hospital with serious, non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing by WRPS’ General Investigations Unit.

Anyone who may have witness the incident is asked to contact police.