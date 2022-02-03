Two injured, 'active investigation' underway in northwest London

London police are investigating after two people were taken to hospital Thursday morning after an incident in the city's northwest end.

Officers responded to a 911 call in the area of Beaverbrook Avenue and Whetherfield Street around 9 a.m.

Police say a man and a woman were injured and transported to hospital by paramedics. One person reportedly suffered serious injuries.

Firas, a neighbor who lives close to the home where the incident allegedly took place, told CTV News he first noticed something was wrong when he heard sirens while getting ready for work.

“I saw a lady drowned in blood like heavily and I was thinking oh my god what is happening."

He said he saw a younger woman screaming and running away from the house.

“It was very sad to see that happening. It was an unpleasant scene.”

Police were initially searching for a suspect, but a person has reportedly been arrested and police say there is no risk to public safety.

