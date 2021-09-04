Two injured after fight breaks out at Brampton, Ont. banquet hall

Two people were injured and at least one other person was arrested after a fight broke out during a large gathering at a Brampton banquet hall overnight.

Peel Region Paramedics say that before midnight Saturday, they were called to Speranza Banquet Hall on Deerhurst Drive, off of Goreway Drive, for a fight in progress.

They arrived to find two people suffering from injuries.

One was taken to local hospital with minor injuries and another suffered more serious injuries.

Several hundred people were reportedly at the scene when emergency crews arrived.

At least two people were handcuffed by police and one was seen loaded into a police cruiser.