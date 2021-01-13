Ottawa Fire Services (OFS) says two people were injured in a late night fire in Mechanicsville.

Firefighters were called to a triplex on Hinchey Avenue between Burnside Avenue and Lyndale Avenue at around 10:35 p.m. Tuesday. Smoke and heavy flames were visible from the home as crews arrived.

The fire was under control by 12:31 a.m. OFS said.

Two people, a man in his 50s and a woman in her 30s, were taken to the hospital in serious but stable condition, Ottawa Paramedics said.

OFS said the fire did an estimated $600,000 in damage. What caused the fire is unknown.

Victim's services has been called in to assist three people, who have been forced from their home.

Ottawa Fire on scene of 2-Alarm fire on Hinchey Ave between Lyndale & Burnside in Mechanicsville. Fire is in a 2 storey multi unit building. All residents safely evacuated. #ottnews #OttFire #ottcity pic.twitter.com/Qmd3P8zvpx