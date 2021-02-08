Two people were taken to hospital after they were rescued from a house fire on Church Street Sunday night.

Photos from the scene shared on twitter from user Owen @_OnLocation_ show flames coming from the roof of the home in the 400 block of Church Street.

Once the fire was out damage to the home was extensive after the blaze left a gaping hole in the roof of the structure.

Windsor Fire crews reported heavy smoke and fire conditions when they arrived on scene around 9:30 p.m.

The fire was eventually upgraded to a three alarm blaze and crews were forced to a defensive exterior attack including aerial ladders.

Officials say that two people were rescued from the home and were being treated in hospital, the extent of their injuries is not known.

The Ontario Fire Marshaal has been notified and will be attending the scene Monday morning.

A cause of the fire and total damages has not been released.