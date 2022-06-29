Two injured after single-vehicle crash in Toney River

Two people are left with injuries following a single-vehicle crash in Toney River, N.S.

Pictou County District RCMP responded to a collision on Meadowville Station Road at approximately 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Police found a car extensively damaged in the ditch once they arrived on scene.

The passenger, a 21-year-old Halifax woman, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The driver, a 22-year-old Pictou man, suffered minor non-life threatening injuries.

The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours. Police say traffic is being diverted to Poplar Hill Road.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.