Two injured following collision between motorcycles in Fredericton
CTVNewsAtlantic.ca writer
Leigha Kaiser
Two motorcyclists were taken to hospital, one with life-threatening injuries, following a collision in Fredericton on Tuesday.
Around 4:30 p.m., Fredericton Police Force responded to a crash near 2150 Woodstock Road involving two motorcycles.
Police say the male driver of one motorcycle was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The female driver of the other motorcycle was also taken to hospital, but police say she is in stable condition.
A portion of Woodstock Road was closed for several hours but has since reopened.
-
