'I saw a big fireball': Witnesses react after one person seriously burned in Sarnia fire

Some neighbours say they heard a blast moments before fire trucks arrived at a home at 820 Lanark Crescent in Sarnia.

“I saw a big fireball coming out of the house back there,” stated Gabriel Woo, who lives a few doors away from the fire scene.

He rushed outside to see if he could help but was kept back by emergency crews. He later captured video of heavy smoke pouring from the home.

“It was out of control, but in a confined space, so it was clear it wasn’t likely to spread with the presence of the firefighters arriving so quickly. But it was clear there was no saving that place.”

Despite the rapidly advancing flames, firefighters entered the home. Several 911 callers had stated people were still inside.

Sarnia Fire public relations officer Mike Otis says crews swept through the home but found no one inside.

However, just outside the back door, they found a badly injured person.

“We did find someone at the back of the property that was severely burnt, and two other people that had gotten out of the house.”

Neighbours say the fire was under control quickly, but Otis says the investigation to determine what happened may take some time.

“It looks like it started in the garage. That’s about all we know at this point.”

Otis says controlling the spread of the fire was a top priority after all occupants were accounted for.

The residence is part of a long complex of attached row housing.

“Exposures are a huge factor in a situation like this. So, we would have had multiple hose lines on the exposures and on the fire, obviously,” Otis says.

A joint Sarnia fire and police command vehicle was stationed in front of the property overnight and Monday morning.

However, a Sarnia police spokesperson says, at this point, his department is leaving the investigation in the hands of fire officials.

The Ontario Fire Marshal has now taken charge of the scene.

The is no official damage estimate, but Otis says it is substantial.

It is the third serious house fire in the City of Sarnia in less than a month.