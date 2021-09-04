iHeartRadio

Two injured following small plane crash in rural west Ottawa

An Ottawa Police cruiser is seen near the Elgin Street police station in Ottawa, on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. (Justin Tang/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Ottawa paramedics say two men in their 60s are in serious condition after a small plane crash in Ottawa's rural west end.

Both men were taken to the hospital but paramedics say their injuries are not life-threatening.

Reports of the plane crash near the Carp Airport came in Saturday afternoon. 

In a tweet, Ottawa police said Carp Road is closed at Russ Bradley Road. Residents are being asked to avoid the area.

We are responding to a report of a small plane crash in the Carp area. Carp Rd is currently shut down at Russ Bradley Rd . Avoid the area please. Updates to follow. #ottnews #otttraffic

— OPS Operations (@DutyInspector) September 4, 2021

Ottawa Fire Services says firefighters helped extricate the two men from the plane. As it came down, it took down some hydro wires, which started a grass fire. Firefighters are now attempting to put out the blaze.

@OttFire on scene is Carp where a small planed crashed into a field. Both patients were extricated by Firefighters. The plane took down hydro wires on the way down and that has started a grass fire. Firefighters are working to put it out. #OttNews pic.twitter.com/Ko022z2Sss

— Srv Incendies Ottawa (@IncendiesOttawa) September 4, 2021

 

Hydro One is reporting two small outages in the area, each affecting fewer than 20 customers. The estimated time of restoration is between 4:30 p.m. and 4:45 p.m.

This is a developing story. CTV News Ottawa will have the latest as it becomes available.

