Two injured following small plane crash in rural west Ottawa

Ottawa paramedics say two men in their 60s are in serious condition after a small plane crash in Ottawa's rural west end.

Both men were taken to the hospital but paramedics say their injuries are not life-threatening.

Reports of the plane crash near the Carp Airport came in Saturday afternoon.

In a tweet, Ottawa police said Carp Road is closed at Russ Bradley Road. Residents are being asked to avoid the area.

Ottawa Fire Services says firefighters helped extricate the two men from the plane. As it came down, it took down some hydro wires, which started a grass fire. Firefighters are now attempting to put out the blaze.

Hydro One is reporting two small outages in the area, each affecting fewer than 20 customers. The estimated time of restoration is between 4:30 p.m. and 4:45 p.m.

This is a developing story. CTV News Ottawa will have the latest as it becomes available.