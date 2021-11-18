Two injured in crash involving OPP cruiser in South Bruce
CTVNewsLondon.ca Web Producer
Amanda Taccone
Two people were treated in hospital for non-life-threatening injuries after a collision involving an OPP cruiser on Thursday afternoon.
The two-vehicle crash happened at Bruce County Road 40 and Bruce County Road 3 north of Paisley, Ont.
The intersection was closed for clean-up and investigation and drivers were being asked to respect road closures.
OPP said further information would be released as it becomes available.
