Two injured in crash involving OPP cruiser in South Bruce

In this image from video, a damaged cruiser is seen following a collision in South Bruce, Ont. on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021. (Source: OPP West Region / Facebook)

Two people were treated in hospital for non-life-threatening injuries after a collision involving an OPP cruiser on Thursday afternoon.

The two-vehicle crash happened at Bruce County Road 40 and Bruce County Road 3 north of Paisley, Ont.

The intersection was closed for clean-up and investigation and drivers were being asked to respect road closures.

OPP said further information would be released as it becomes available.

