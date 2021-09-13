Two injured in crash involving semi and bus southwest of Saskatoon

A crash involving a school bus and a semi southwest of Saskatoon has left two people injured.

There were no children on the bus, according to police and firefighters.

Around 7 a.m., Delisle RCMP respoinded to the crash on Highway 7 heading westbound at the intersection of Durham Road.

The drivers of the two vehicles were taken to hospital, according to an RCMP news release.

In a social media post, Delisle and District Fire and Rescue said the injuries were non-life-threatening.

An RCMP traffic reconstructionist is assisting with the investigation into the crash.

