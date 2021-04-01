Two injured in crash just south of Sarnia, Ont.

Two roads were closed Thursday morning south of Sarnia, Ont. after two separate collisions in the same geographical area.

The first collision was reported around 6 a.m. when OPP tweeted that Modeland Road (Highway 40) was closed between Plank Road and Confederation Line.

Police say that two people were talen to hospital.

One driver was treated locally and was expected to be released from hospital, while the second driver was takent to London with serious injuries.

Around 7:30 a.m. OPP tweeted that Petrolia Line was closed between Kimball Road and Waubuno Road, just a few kilmotres south of the first crash.

No injuries were reported in that crash.

Police are also asking motorists in Lambton County to adjust for changing weather conditions noting that they have also recieved several reports of vehicles in ditches Thursday morning.

