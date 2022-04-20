Two injured in crash near Clifford, Ont.

An SUV driver had to be airlifted from the scene of a crash in between Wingham and Clifford, Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the scene of the two-vehicle crash at the corner of Howick-Turnberry Road, and McIntosh Line, around 11 a.m.

One of the drivers suffered serious, but non-life threatening injuries, and had to be airlifted from the scene.

The other driver suffered non-life threatening injuries, say police.

A section of Howick-Turnberry Road was closed until approximately 2 p.m. as police investigated.