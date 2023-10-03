2 people arrested in Orillia stabbing, 3rd suspect wanted
Police arrested a man and a woman in connection with an alleged stabbing that sent two people to the hospital in Orillia on Tuesday.
According to police, they are looking for a third suspect, "but there are no public safety concerns as this is believed to be an isolated incident."
- Download the CTV News app free to get local news alerts
- Don't miss breaking news - Sign up for the CTV Newsletter
Provincial police say a fight broke out shortly after 6 p.m. near Mississaga Street and West Street in the city's downtown.
Police say officers arrived quickly and identified those involved, adding multiple knives were used in the assault.
Paramedics tell CTV News two people were taken to a local hospital with stab wounds, although the severity of their injuries is unknown.
A 52-year-old woman from Orillia is charged with assault with a weapon, and a 37-year-old man from Orillia is charged with assault.
Both are scheduled to appear in court next month to answer to the charges.
-
Long-necked marine reptile from 80 million years ago to become B.C.'s fossil emblemA large, fierce-looking marine reptile with huge teeth that swam 80 million years ago in waters over what is now Vancouver Island could soon be British Columbia's fossil emblem after a five-year recognition effort by local paleontology enthusiasts.
-
Office staff say Surrey-based cleaning company Scrubbi has shut downWhen Scrubbi operations clerk Harley Thompson got a text Tuesday morning saying the Surrey-based house cleaning company was shutting down, he wasn’t surprised.
-
City expects Edmonton homeless population to have 'sufficient shelter' spaces for upcoming winterAn update on shelter spaces for homeless people in Edmonton has left city councillors feeling hopeful that the coming winter will see spots open for each vulnerable person.
-
-
‘This is an abuse of power’: Saint John councillors say suspensions due to support of striking city employeesSaint John city councillors Joanna Killen and Brent Harris say they’re facing “punishment” for their support of city hall employees on strike.
-
Crews battle large barn fire in MississaugaCrews are responding to a large fire that has broken out at a barn in Mississauga.
-
Post-secondary enrolment on the rise in LethbridgeAfter a decline in enrolment due to the COVID-19 pandemic and its related restrictions, students appear to be headed back to the classroom.
-
'Women are sacred': N.B. community honours murdered teenMembers from the Esgenoopetitj First Nation in New Brunswick marched to a monument site Wednesday morning to remember one of their own.
-
Evacuated Moose Jaw apartment was home to more than 40 peopleAn apartment building in Moose Jaw that was evacuated earlier this week after the discovery of several dangerous living conditions was home to more than 40 people.