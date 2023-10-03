2 people arrested in Orillia stabbing, 3rd suspect wanted

Police arrested a man and a woman in connection with an alleged stabbing that sent two people to the hospital in Orillia on Tuesday.

According to police, they are looking for a third suspect, "but there are no public safety concerns as this is believed to be an isolated incident."

Provincial police say a fight broke out shortly after 6 p.m. near Mississaga Street and West Street in the city's downtown.

Police say officers arrived quickly and identified those involved, adding multiple knives were used in the assault.

Paramedics tell CTV News two people were taken to a local hospital with stab wounds, although the severity of their injuries is unknown.

A 52-year-old woman from Orillia is charged with assault with a weapon, and a 37-year-old man from Orillia is charged with assault.

Both are scheduled to appear in court next month to answer to the charges.