Two injured in overnight stabbing incident: Chatham-Kent police

Two men were taken to the hospital with stab wounds following an altercation in Chatham, police say.

Chatham-Kent police responded to a “disturbance” around 2:15 a.m. Saturday in the area of King and Fourth Streets.

Police say two men sustained stab wounds and were treated for their injuries at Chatham-Kent Health Alliance.

Police are investigating.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information is asked to contact Constable Dan Carroll, Chatham-Kent Police Major Crime Section, at 519-436-6600 ext. 280 or dancar@chatham-kent.ca or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.