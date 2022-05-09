Two injured in Scarborough apartment tower fire

Two people were injured when a fire broke out in a Scarborough apartment tower early on Monday morning.

Toronto firefighters say they were called to 10 Glen Everest Road, near Wynnview Court and east of Kingston Road, just before 3 a.m. for a blaze that eventually reached two alarms.

Firefighters said the flames were spotted on the fifth floor of the building and they eventually reached two victims who were taken to hospital with injuries.

Their condition is not known.

Crews were still at the scene three hours later.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.