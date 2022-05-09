Two injured in Scarborough apartment tower fire
Staff
CP24.com
Two people were injured when a fire broke out in a Scarborough apartment tower early on Monday morning.
Toronto firefighters say they were called to 10 Glen Everest Road, near Wynnview Court and east of Kingston Road, just before 3 a.m. for a blaze that eventually reached two alarms.
Firefighters said the flames were spotted on the fifth floor of the building and they eventually reached two victims who were taken to hospital with injuries.
Their condition is not known.
Crews were still at the scene three hours later.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
-
Late night gunshots reported in downtown KitchenerWaterloo regional police are looking into reports of gunshots in downtown Kitchener.
-
Josh Classen's forecast: Cool again today, warming trend starts tomorrowA few flurries moving through the Edmonton region early this morning.
-
Prescription drug drop off day in Middlesex CountyIf you have old or unused prescription medications at home and you’re not sure how to get rid of them, Middlesex OPP will do it for you.
-
'It's about time': Businesses begin feeling effects of cruise industry restart in VictoriaOne month ago on Monday, the first cruise ship in more than two years arrived at Ogden Point in Victoria.
-
Speed bump installation policy approved for WindsorWindsor council has approved a speed bump request system.
-
Heritage Drive closed near Glenmore Trail after garbage truck hits overpassCommuters are facing detours in the city's southeast as two major thoroughfares were closed after a garbage truck hit an overpass.
-
Russia pounds vital port of Odessa, targeting supply linesRussia pounded away at Ukraine's vital southern port of Odessa, Ukrainian officials said Tuesday, as they announced they found the bodies of 44 civilians in the rubble of a building in the northeast that was destroyed weeks ago.
-
Enhanced security presence coming to Sask. Legislative BuildingThe Saskatchewan government provided additional details on Monday about an enhanced security presence at the Legislative Building.
-
Unpredictable series resumes as Kings visit OilersThe Los Angeles Kings and Edmonton Oilers are tied at 2-2 in a best-of-seven first-round clash that can best be described as the Jekyll and Hyde series.