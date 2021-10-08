Two injured in seven-vehicle collision: Guelph police
Two people were injured in a seven-vehicle collision in Guelph on Thursday afternoon.
Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Victoria Road South and York Road around 4:25 p.m. Police said an SUV was travelling northbound on Victoria Road when it collided with two other vehicles. The SUV also hit a stopped Mazda, causing the Mazda to collide with several other vehicles.
The 46-year-old woman driving the Mazda was taken to hospital in Hamilton for treatment of serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
The 37-year-old man driving the SUV was taken to Guelph General Hospital for treatment.
There were no other reported injuries in the crash.
Victoria Road South was closed for more than three hours while police investigated.
Anyone who witnessed the collision or has dash cam footage is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
