Two injured in stabbing at Halifax apartment: police
Anchor of the CTV News at 11:30
Stephanie Tsicos
Halifax Regional Police is investigating a stabbing that sent two people to hospital.
Officers responded to an apartment building in the 500 block of Herring Cove Road just before 8 p.m. Tuesday. Police said officers found two people who had been stabbed, and they were taken to hospital with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.
Police said one man is in custody and there are no other suspects. They do not believe this was a random incident.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
