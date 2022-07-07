Two injured in Toronto drive-by shootings overnight

Two men are suffering minor injuries after two drive-by shootings took place in Toronto early Thursday morning.

According to police, the first incident occurred just at 12:45 a.m. near Highway 400 and Highway 401 in Toronto’s Humberlea neighbourhood.

Investigators allege one car was chasing another when shots were fired. A man suffering from gunfire wounds deemed non-life threatening was located, they said.

The second incident occurred just before 1:30 a.m. near Highway 401 and Port Union Road in Scarborough.

Investigators allege the second shooting also took place during a car chase.

They say shots were fired during the chase and a man suffering from minor injuries was located.

Bullet holes were also located in a car.

Toronto police are investigating both of these incidents, and roads have been reopened in the area.