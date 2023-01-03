Two injured in two-vehicle collision in Melancthon Township

Emergency crews attended a two-vehicle collision in Melancthon Township that sent two people to the hospital.

Dufferin OPP officers responded to the crash on County Road 124 and County Road 21 Tuesday afternoon after two trucks crashed and ended up in a field.

One vehicle flipped onto its roof, while the other sustained front-end damage.

Police say the driver and passenger of the pickup truck that rolled were taken to the hospital by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries.

There was no word on any other injuries.

Police say no road closures were necessary as a result of the accident.