Police say three assaults in Point Douglas are related

The Winnipeg Police Service is investigating after three injured men were found at separate times Monday morning in the Point Douglas area.

Around 4:30 a.m. on Monday, officers went to the 800 block of Main Street for a well-being check.

When police got to the scene, they found a severely injured man in a parking lot.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition, where he remains at this time.

Meanwhile, officers were also called at about 5 a.m. to the 600 block of Main Street for another well-being check, where an injured male was found. He was taken to hospital in unstable condition. No further updates were available.

Then around 5:30 a.m., police said officers found an injured man in the area of Logan Avenue and the Disraeli Freeway. Police said the man told the officers that he was assaulted. He was taken to hospital in stable condition.

Police believe all three incidents are related and the person or people responsible are connected to all three. No suspects have been arrested.

There was another incident on Main Street that officers responded to on Monday. Officers are also investigating the suspicious death of a woman in an apartment building located at Main Street and Jarvis Avenue. No arrests have been made in that incident.