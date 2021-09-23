Two injured, Ministry of Labour called in after fire at TVDSB main office

Two subcontractors performing electrical work at the Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) main office were injured Thursday when fire broke out in the basement of the building.

Fire officials were called to the Dundas Street East board headquarters around 2:35 in the afternoon for reports of a fire.

They found a small fire in the basement and managed to knock it down quickly. The cause has not yet been determined.

Two men who had been doing electrical work in the area where the fire started were taken to hospital with unknown injuries. Acting District Fire Chief Brent Shea described their injuries as “non life-threatening.”

An unknown number of people working inside the building had to be evacuated. Several dozen people could be seen outside the building later in the afternoon.

“So originally we got a call that there was a structure fire at this location, said Shea. “En route it was updated that there was a loud bang in the building -- two persons that were injured. We got on scene. Both people had got out of the building. Provided immediate care for them. They’ve been transported to hospital, London Health Sciences.”

The Ministry of Labour has also been called in to investigate. As a result the building will be closed Friday, according to TVDSB Director of Education Mark Fisher.