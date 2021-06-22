Two instances of alleged impaired driving in Orillia in less than 24 hours

Orillia OPP arrested two people for allegedly driving while impaired in less than 24 hours.

On Sunday, shortly after 3 a.m., police received reports of an intoxicated woman driving downtown Orillia. Officers were able to locate the vehicle at a property in Ramara Township. As a result, the 48-year-old woman was arrested and charged with impaired driving.

After 1 a.m. Monday, police conducted a R.I.D.E. check on Atherly Road in Orillia when they observed a vehicle turn into a parking lot and drive over an embankment. Upon further investigation, the 45-year-old Apsley woman was arrested and faces impaired driving charges.

The accused will answer their charges at an Orillia court in July.