Two jet skis collided at Petrie Island Bay

There are no reports of injuries after two jet skis collided near Petrie Island Bay in Ottawa's east end.

Emergency crews responded to a 911 call Saturday evening reporting the collision in the bay.

Ottawa fire says when crews arrived on the scene they were able to get a visual on the people involved.

One of the jet skis involved in the collision was being towed back to the marina, and the person on the other jet ski was making their way back to shore.

Everyone was able to get back to shore safely.