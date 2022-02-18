Two Kapuskasing-area men fined more than $8K for illegal fishing

Two men – one from Kapuskasing, the other from Moonbeam – have been fined a total of $8,310 for several offences, including catching more than the legal limit of walleye.

One of the men tried to get out of trouble by claiming the fish belonged to a member of a First Nation, which was false.

A news release Friday from the Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry said the two men -- Ronald Ouellette of Kapuskasing and Pierre Lecuyer of Moonbeam -- were found guilty in connection to an incident on June 5, 2020.

"Conservation officers were conducting a planned surveillance operation on the Mattagami River north of Kapuskasing to monitor illegal fishing," the release said.

"Ouellette and Lecuyer were both observed catching and retaining over-limits of walleye. Both men attempted to hide their illegal activity by claiming the fish belonged to a First Nation member, which was false. Ouellette was also observed with open liquor in a boat and dumping bottles of beer into the river throughout the day."

Ouellette pleaded guilty to catching and retaining 12 walleye over his limit. He received $4,200 in fines, a 10-year fishing suspension, forfeiture of all walleye, boat and all fishing equipment used in the commission of the offence. He also received a two-year prohibition order not to possess fishing equipment, nor be in the company of anyone in possession of fishing equipment for the purpose of fishing.

In addition, Ouelette pleaded guilty to dumping empty beer bottles in the water and to having open liquor bottles while operating a boat and received a $500 fine for each of these offences.

Lecuyer pleaded guilty to catching and retaining 10 walleye over his limit and received $3,130 in fines and forfeiture of his fishing equipment.

Justice of the Peace Jean Marie Blier heard the case for Ouellette in the Ontario Court of Justice, Kapuskasing, on Feb 8.

"In the case of Ronald Ouellette, the courts took into consideration his long history of offences related to hunting and fishing," the news release said.

Justice of the Peace Pierre Leclerc heard the case for Lecuyer in the Ontario Court of Justice in Kapuskasing on July 27, 2021.

"Conservation officers remind everyone that by respecting seasons, sanctuaries, bag and possession limits, we all help ensure our natural resources stay healthy," the release said.

To report a natural resource problem or provide information about an unsolved case, members of the public can call the ministry TIPS line toll-free at 1-877-847-7667.

You can also call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS. For more information about unsolved cases, click here.

ontario.ca/mnrftips