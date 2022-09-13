Two kids who didn’t come home after spending time with dad found safe: RCMP

The search for the two children who were not returned to their mother after spending time with their father has ended after the kids were found safe.

On Monday, police said they were searching for the kids, who rode their bikes from school to their father’s house in Hartney, Man., on Thursday, Sept. 8. The children were supposed to be back with their mom by the afternoon of Saturday, Sept. 10, but police said nobody had heard from the kids or their father, who didn’t show up to work on Monday.

On Tuesday, police said the two kids were found safe with their father in Bathurst, N.B.

The kids will be coming back to Manitoba.

Police note that no charges have been laid at this time, and the investigation continues.

CTV Winnipeg has removed the names and photos of the children, as they are minors.

- With files from CTV’s Devon McKendrick.