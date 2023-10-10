Two killed in collision near Davin, Sask.: RCMP

A 22-year-old woman from Kipling, Sask. and a 47-year-old man from Arkansas are dead after a two-vehicle collision southeast of White City on Saturday evening, RCMP said.

Emergency crews were called to the scene on Highway 48 near the community of Davin around 6:30 p.m. after a car and truck collided, RCMP said.

The 22-year-old woman and 47-year-old man were both pronounced dead on the scene, a man who was a passenger in the car with the 22-year-old woman was taken to hospital with injuries described as serious.

RCMP said Highway 48 was blocked during the initial response to the collision.

The victim’s families have been notified but RCMP did not release any names.

The crash remains under investigation.

Davin, Sask. is located about 39 kilometres east of Regina.