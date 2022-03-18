Two killed in fatal Hwy. 11 crash in northern Ontario

Highway 11 has been reopened after a fatal crash that killed two people and closed the road for more than 18 hours in northern Ontario, police say.

The head-on crash involving two commercial motor vehicles (CMVs) happened in Smooth Rock Falls around 6:50 a.m. Thursday and the road between Hearst and Cochrane reopened at 2:30 a.m. Friday, Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release.

"The driver and the passenger of the eastbound CMV were located deceased in the vehicle and are awaiting a post-mortem examination," OPP said.

"The investigation is still ongoing and further information will be released when it becomes available."

No word on the occupants of the westbound vehicle or what caused the crash.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the James Bay detachment at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.