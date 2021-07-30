Two killed in head-on crash with semi: Sask. RCMP

Rosetown RCMP have released more details about a fatal crash Thursday on Highway 7 west of Fiske.

Police believe a semi was travelling eastbound and an SUV was travelling westbound when the SUV crossed over the centre line, entering the oncoming traffic lane resulting in a head-on crash.

The two occupants of the SUV were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and sole occupant of the semi was treated by paramedics and taken to nearby hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The cargo of the semi spilled and police confirmed it was not dangerous.

The highway has since reopened to traffic and the investigation is ongoing.