Two killed in Highway 17 crash in Petawawa
Staff
CTVNewsOttawa.ca
Two people are dead after a crash between a dump truck and a passenger vehicle on Highway 17 in Petawawa.
The crash happened near Doran Road around 7:20 a.m. Wednesday.
Police say a passenger in the car was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries, where they later died.
The driver of the dump truck was not injured.
The highway is closed between Forest Lea Road and Black Bay Road. Officials from Ontario Ministry of Environment have also been called to the scene because of a fuel spill from the truck.
Detours are in place.
