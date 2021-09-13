Two killed in house fire on First Nation in northwest Manitoba: RCMP

The remains of two people were found after a house fire at a home in Northlands Denesuline First Nation.

Thompson RCMP were called to the fire at Lac Brochet, Man. at about 7 a.m. on Sept. 9. First Nations safety officers held the scene before Mounties arrived.

Police said it was reported that one or possibly two adults were missing from the community and could be in the home.

Officers and the RCMP Forensic Identification Services were able to enter the home after the fire was out.

Police said two individuals were found and taken to a Winnipeg hospital for autopsy.

An investigation continues with assistance from the RCMP Major Crime Services and the Office of the Fire Commissioner.