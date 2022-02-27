Two killed in serious crash late Saturday
CTV News Ottawa Digital Multi-Skilled Journalist
Ted Raymond
Ottawa paramedics say two men have died following a serious collision in the south end.
Emergency responders were called to Hunt Club Road at Malak Street just after 11 p.m. Saturday for a two-vehicle crash.
Two people were trapped and firefighters were called to help extricate them.
Paramedics say three people were involved in the crash, and two men, each approximately 30 years old, were pronounced dead at the scene. The third man was assessed but did not go to the hospital.
A stretch of Hunt Club was closed overnight but has since reopened.
The victims have not been identified.
