Two killed in western Quebec in separate truck crashes

Police in western Quebec say two men were killed Monday morning in separate incidents involving 10-wheeler trucks.

The first occurred in La Pêche, Que. when a 70-year-old man was killed after his loaded dump truck crashed and pinned him underneath.

MRC des Collines police said in a news release Monday morning that the driver left the roadway at the intersection of chemin de la Buerrerie and McCrank at around 7:05 a.m.

According to police, the man was ejected from the cab of his vehicle and was found trapped underneath it. He died in hospital.

The victim, a resident of La Pêche, has not been identified.

The second incident happened at around 7:15 a.m. in Chelsea, Que. on chemin de la Rivière.

In this case, police said the driver of a dump truck apparently backed into a 63-year-old man refueling a backhoe. The man, a resident of Bouchette, Que., was pinned between the two vehicles and pronounced dead at the scene. He has also not been identified.

A statement from the municipality of Chelsea said the incident happened during roadwork. The section of Chemin de la Rivière between Chemin Carnochan and Chemin de la Carrière, as well as the section of Voie Verte Chelsea at the same location, are now closed for an indefinite period. Only residents living within this zone may access it. Motorists are invited to take detours via Chemin Saint-Clément to the north or Chemin Pine to the south.

"We are deeply affected by the tragedy on Chemin de la Rivière," said Chelsea Mayor Pierre Guénard in a statement. "We offer our deepest sympathies to the victim's family and loved ones, and to the team of workers from the company involved. The Municipality is in contact with those in charge of the investigation and will, of course, offer its full cooperation."

Quebec's workplace safety watchdog, the CNESST, is also investigating.