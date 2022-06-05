Two killed, one injured following collision between car, pickup truck near Bartibog, N.B.
Two women from Dieppe, N.B., have died and another person is in hospital following a collision between a car and a pickup truck near Bartibog, N.B.
Neguac RCMP, along with firefighters and paramedics, responded to report of a collision on Route 8 near Bartibog at approximately 1:40 p.m. Saturday.
Police believe the collision happened when the car, which was travelling southbound on Route 8, crossed the centreline and collided head-on with the pickup truck, which was travelling northbound.
Both occupants of the car, a 72-year-old woman and a 55-year-old woman, died at the scene as a result of their injuries.
The driver and sole occupant of the pickup truck was taken to hospital with what police believe to be non-life threatening injuries.
An autopsy will be scheduled to determine both individuals' exact cause of death.
An RCMP collision reconstructionist and a member of the New Brunswick Coroner's office are assisting with the ongoing investigation.
-
Platinum Jubilee party ends, now The Monarchy looks to the futureAfter four days of parades, street parties and a gala concert celebrating Queen Elizabeth II's 70 years on the throne, the Platinum Jubilee celebrations ended Sunday with a queen's wave from Buckingham Palace and the crowds outside singing 'God Save the Queen.' But as the tributes to Elizabeth's lifetime of service begin to fade, Britain is left with the reality that the second Elizabethan age is in its twilight.
-
'Authorities have got it wrong': Experts say 'fully vaccinated' should refer to three dosesAs more evidence emerges on the efficacy of third doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, experts say it's high time public health authorities revise the definition of 'fully vaccinated' to include a booster dose.
-
Careless cooking blamed for $300,000 house fireWindsor fire investigators say careless cooking was the cause of a house fire near downtown Windsor.
-
Marking the one year anniversary of Afzaal family deathsIt’s been one hear since four members of the Afzaal family were struck by a vehicle and killed in London, Ont.
-
Christopher Pratt, prominent Canadian painter and printmaker, dies at 86Christopher Pratt, an esteemed Canadian painter and designer of Newfoundland and Labrador's provincial flag, has died at 86.
-
-
Inquest into Ottawa Valley triple-murder begins todayA coroner’s inquest into the murders of three Ottawa Valley women begins today.
-
RCMP looking for woman missing from Coquitlam psychiatric facilityMounties in Coquitlam are trying to locate a woman who was last seen at a designated psychiatric facility Saturday afternoon.
-
Oil Kings outlast T-Birds 5-4 to tie WHL final seriesLuke Prokop had two goals and two assists and his Edmonton Oil Kings recovered from blowing a two-goal lead in the third period to beat the Seattle Thunderbirds 5-4 on Sunday and even their Western Hockey League championship series at 1-1.