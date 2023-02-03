Two Kingston, Ont. youths charged with hate crimes on public buses

Two youths, aged 11 and 14, are facing charges for two hate/bias-motivated incidents on public transit in Kingston, Ont. last month.

In the first incident on Jan. 16, the victim boarded a Kingston Transit bus and sat near the back.

Police say while the victim was seated alone, two youths began harassing the victim.

"The older youth made a racial slur and at the encouragement of the younger youth began touching and slapping the victim's head," police said in a statement.

On Tuesday, the victim was on another bus when the same two youths boarded. Police say after a confrontation, the victim overheard a threatening remark while exiting the bus.

With the help of Kingston Transit, investigators were able to identify the two youths.

On Thursday, the two youths were charged with assault and harassment by threatening conduct.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact Kingston Police Det. Stefan Walker at 613-549-4660 ext. 6332 or via email at swalker@kingstonpolice.ca.