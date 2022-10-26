Two Kitchener residents arrested and charged following a break and enter

A 21-year-old man and 22-year-old woman from Kitchener have been hit with a total of 14 charges after a break and enter.

Waterloo regional police first received a report around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday of the break and enter in progress in the Benton Street and Church Street area.

A man and woman were arrested once police arrived.

They were both charged with break and enter, possession of break and enter tools, possession of stolen goods under $5000, and breach of probation.

The man was also charged with possession of suspected fentanyl, while the female was charged with possession of an identity document.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information surrounding the incident is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.