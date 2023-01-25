Two Kitchener schools to be impacted by bus cancellations

The Waterloo Region District School Board (WRDSB) said due to temporary staffing shortages related to illness and the impact on service, two school bus routes have been temporarily cancelled.

On Wednesday, the school board said J F Carmichael Public School and Kitchener-Waterloo Collegiate and Vocational School will have no bus service on Thursday and Friday.

As a result of the cancellations, students are able to learn remotely asynchronously, or parents or caregivers can find alternative transportation for the students.