Two Leamington residents face multiple charges in Lakeshore break and enter investigation: OPP

Two Leamington residents have been arrested for allegedly breaking into a Lakeshore business and attempting to steal a catalytic converter.

OPP patrol officers were called to the 20000 block of County Road 42 regarding a possible break and enter. Officers arrived and found and arrested two suspects.

Police seized a number of break in instruments and recovered a catalytic converter.

The Community Street Crimes Unit was called to assist with the investigation and two Leamington residents are now facing multiple charges.

Mark Grieve, 36, has been charged with break and enter with intent to commit an indictable offence, possession of break in instruments, mischief under $5,000, and possession of cocaine.

Jonathon Debergh, 38, has been charged with break and enter with intent to commit an indictable offence, possession of break in instruments, and mischief under $5,000.

Police are asking the public to report any suspicious vehicles or people, whether the incident is observed on surveillance footage.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com.